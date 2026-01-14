This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev receives Chairman of Financial Monitoring Agency
Majilis ratifies EAEU agreement on control of origin of export goods
Kazakhstan expands legal grounds for CSTO force deployment
The amendments provide for expanding the grounds for deploying formations on the territories of the parties, such as preventing crisis situations, providing humanitarian assistance, and conducting unannounced inspections," the deputy said.
President maps out gas infrastructure priorities, digital strategy with QazaqGaz
Tokayev orders Defense Ministry to reinforce combat readiness and discipline in Kazakhstan's army
Kazakhstan Plans to Launch the National Water Resources Information System by the End of 2026
A Unified Digital Housing and Utilities Platform ‘Smart Turmys’ is being formed, which will become a single interface for citizens for utility services. In parallel, a model of a unified payment document has been developed to increase convenience for the population and transparency of settlements. The main objective is to equip facilities with metering devices and automated systems with online data transmission. This ensures control across the entire chain - from production to consumption, including social facilities. By 2030, it is necessary to ensure 100% online data transmission in the water supply sector," Zhaslan Madiyev added.
For the purpose of automating processes of accounting, monitoring, and analysis of water resources, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan must ensure the launch of the National Water Resources Information System into industrial operation by the end of 2026. In addition, to achieve target indicators, akimats need to intensify the digitalization of engineering networks and accelerate the deployment of metering devices with online data transmission. In parallel, it is necessary to continue the integration of sectoral systems and the development of unified registries. This will ensure data comparability, increase transparency, and enable controlled reduction of water losses," Zhaslan Madiyev concluded.
Concept for the Integrated Use of Groundwater Is Being Developed in Kazakhstan
Since 2024, as part of the transformation of Kazvodkhoz, a phased transfer of water pipelines to local executive bodies has been underway to ensure the livelihood of the population, followed by obtaining full control from water intake to the final consumer," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
Groundwater has not been sufficiently studied, a significant portion of reserves remains unexplored, and their real potential requires serious additional research and assessment. In this regard, we are beginning the development of a Concept for the Integrated Use of Groundwater," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov emphasized.
This was especially evident during the 2025 vegetation period, which took place under drought conditions and increased pressure on the water management system. Nevertheless, thanks to timely management decisions and coordination at the regional level, the irrigation season was completed without critical consequences for the agricultural sector," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov added.
President: Citizens to make final decision on constitutional reform via national referendum
Kazakhstan approves digitalization plan for construction sector
