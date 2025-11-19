Tokayev signs law on Artificial Intelligence

Images | Depositphotos

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Monday the law on artificial intelligence, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The press service of the presidential residence Akorda said the law on AI lays down guiding principles for the functioning of AI systems.





The law identifies artificial intelligence systems as an element of informatization, as well as a tool used by humans to accomplish specific tasks.





In this context, a principle of responsibility and accountability has been established, according to which owners, holders, and users bear responsibility based on their role in using artificial intelligence systems. Owners and holders are assigned duties related to risk management, ensuring safety and reliability, and providing user support regarding the functioning of artificial intelligence systems.





Additionally, the law also enshrines the principles of legality, fairness, equality, transparency and explainability, the priority of human well-being, freedom of will in decision-making, data protection and privacy, as well as safety and security.





To protect the rights of individuals and legal entities and maintain public order, a ban has been introduced on the creation and operation within the territory of Kazakhstan of artificial intelligence systems possessing certain capabilities (use of subliminal, manipulative, or other similar methods; collection and processing of personal data in violation of legislation on personal data and their protection; and other capabilities).





To ensure public awareness of results produced using artificial intelligence, a requirement has been introduced for labeling such goods, work, and services.





Taking into account global practices in building platforms to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence systems, legislative foundations for the operation of the national artificial intelligence platform have been established.





The platform will be used for the development, training, and pilot operation of platform-based software products and artificial intelligence models for a limited period of time.