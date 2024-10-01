This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat
Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau
As you know, the Head of State in his Address to the Nation noted the country's need for reliable sources of energy. Providing Kazakhstanis with a stable energy supply is a priority in the Government's work. Technological disruptions at enterprises should not affect the population. Therefore, in parallel with the ongoing work to modernise worn-out facilities, we need to develop alternative sustainable sources of heat and electricity. Not only the state of our economy, but first of all the quality of life of people depends on it," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with Aktau, Kuryk seaports development and tourism development plans in Kenderli
The Head of State has set a strategic task for the Government - to transform our ports, turning them into one of the leading hubs of the Caspian Sea. Kazakhstan's geographical location is our advantage, which should be fully utilised. The Mangystau region has a strong transit, logistics, infrastructure and service potential that should be developed. Therefore, it is especially important to implement new projects that will expand the domestic maritime transport and logistics cluster," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Tourism in Mangystau region has great prospects for further growth. For this purpose, the region has the sea, amazing landscapes, historical and sacred monuments. For a qualitative leap it is necessary to develop infrastructure, attract investments and build new facilities. I instruct the relevant ministries and Akimat to keep all these issues under special control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Olzhas Bektenov checks fulfilment of President's instructions on Zhanaozen development and gets acquainted with gas processing plant construction
The Head of State in his Address to the Nation set a task: to provide new points of growth for the economy of single-industry towns. Special emphasis should be placed on social well-being and improving the quality of life of people. It is extremely important to support the comprehensive development of Zhanaozen as one of the largest single-industry towns in Kazakhstan. It is necessary to ensure quality and timely implementation of all social and infrastructure projects. Investments and creation of new jobs are important.
President receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
All necessary assistance to flood victims provided by Government - Kanat Bozumbayev
This work has been fully completed in Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. To date, 38 houses in Akmola region and 28 houses in West Kazakhstan region are being completed. The completion date is 1 October. In Syrym district of East Kazakstan region as a result of groundwater rise 38 adobe houses have fallen into disrepair. This fact was revealed at the end of August. In this regard, it was decided to additionally build houses for residents with completion date of 15 October," Kanat Bozumbayev informed.
In this situation, business has shown great social responsibility, but in the future it is necessary to envisage new measures and mechanisms for reimbursement of costs to victims of emergencies. It is necessary to determine the irreducible balance of the reserve for emergencies of the republican and local budgets, as well as to determine the optimal models of compulsory property insurance against emergencies, and to start work on implementation in risky areas prone to natural disasters. In addition, it is necessary to introduce a mechanism of catastrophic bonds," Kanat Bozumbayev said.
Flood forecasting and modelling system developed in Kazakhstan
To accelerate and promptly assist in the restoration of property in all regions, the State Corporation has established headquarters for immediate processing of requests in terms of restoration of title documents for immovable property," the Minister said.
Access to this service has only an authorised user and data receives only specifically on the compensation assigned to him, based on IIN," Zhaslan Madiyev explained.
The launch of the system in test mode is planned for this year," Zhaslan Madiyev said.
Large-scale measures to strengthen emergency protection and modernisation of rescue services
Thanks to ordinary soldiers and rescuers who selflessly fought against the elements around the clock, the deaths of citizens were prevented and more than 500 settlements were protected from flooding. Analysing the consequences of floods, the Ministry is carrying out a set of measures," Chingis Arinov reported.
For the operational coordination of forces and means during the emergency response, the Emergencies Ministry Command Centre has been upgraded and equipped with modern equipment. At the same time, we are carrying out organisational and staffing measures to build a clear management vertical in the Ministry by uniting all subordinate institutions into one territorial unit. Special attention is paid to rescue services, which are currently scattered and lack the necessary conditions. In this regard, the approach is being reorganised and a unique fire depot with the dislocation of firefighters, medics and rescuers is being created. This will increase efficiency and timely measures to rescue citizens," the minister said.
Learning after floods: recovery work in education systems
In Atyrau region, 11 facilities where more than 4,000 children are studying have been flooded. The repair of general education school No. 8 has been completed, current repairs are being carried out at 6 sites, the readiness is from 70% to 80%. It is planned to allocate 7.7 billion tenge from the reserve of the Government to complete repair work and construction of kindergarten for 280 places and lyceum ‘Bilim-Innovation’ with a hostel in Kulsary," Deputy Minister said.
The process of restoration of the affected facilities, timely completion of repair works and organisation of the educational process are under constant control of the Ministry," Yedil Ospan assured.
