This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Unique Kyzyltas petroglyphs taken under state protection
relevant news
Kazakhstan actively works on academic hub creation - President Tokayev
The world faces today daunting challenges caused by rapid development of new technologies and artificial intelligence, climate change and energy sources. It is important to enhance cooperation in the field of education, science and innovations for a comprehensive and sustainable development of the countries. For that very reason, Kazakhstan is actively engaged in creation of an academic hub in collaboration with the world’s prestigious higher education institutions," the message reads.
The Connected-2024 conference will help achieve this goal. I believe that today’s gathering will pave the way for strengthening the international ties between scholars and experts, opening new approaches to the education sphere and human capital development," the President stressed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23 branches of foreign universities open in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries
ll state bodies and development institutions need to work with business in the mode of maximum favour, proactively seek effective entrepreneurs, ready to develop export-oriented production necessary for the country," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Сooperation between Kazakhstan and China in Industrialization and Investments Discussed in Astana
It is worth noting that during the meeting in Astana in July of this year, the heads of our states stressed the need to expand the List of priority industrial and investment cooperation projects. Thus, the Mechanism of dialogue on industrial and investment cooperation initiated 10 years ago continues to play a special role in the new stage of the "golden 30th anniversary" of Kazakh-Chinese relations," - said the Deputy Minister.
China occupies one of the leading positions in gross direct investment in the Kazakh economy. Over the past year and a half alone, several major investment events have been held between our countries, within which 117 commercial documents worth more than 42 billion US dollars have been signed. Today, we are implementing 100 joint investment projects, including 45 projects worth over 14.5 billion US dollars, which, according to the results of the 20th meeting, are included in the List of priority projects. We are witnessing a positive trend in the development of cooperation. Nevertheless, there is significant potential in expanding bilateral cooperation," - noted the Deputy Minister.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Land area with water-saving irrigation methods increased by 85.1 thousand ha in Kazakhstan
As a result, annually about 300 thousand hectares of irrigated lands remain not supplied with water due to excessive losses in irrigation systems. The largest share in the structure of crops under irrigation is occupied by fodder, cereals and legumes, vegetables, root crops and other agricultural crops," Azat Sultanov said.
Increase of areas with application of water saving technologies allowed to provide growth of crop yields. Thus, in comparison with last year there is an increase in yield of rice by 8 centners/ha, sugar beet by 109 centners/ha, potatoes by 51.5 centners/ha and vegetables by 26.5 centners/ha," Azat Sultanov said.
Within the framework of investment subsidies, 594 projects worth 33 billion tenge have been financed for 2 years. Also, the implementation of the Programme on crediting projects in the sphere of agro-industrial complex through a trusted agent in all areas has been launched. Since this year, irrigation projects have been included in the list of creditable projects with credit terms at 2.5 per cent for up to 10 years," Azat Sultanov added.
Thus, the combined efforts of foreign and Kazakh companies will create a solid foundation for sustainable development of the water conservation sector," Azat Sultanov summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Subsidies for irrigation of fields with water-saving technologies increase in Kazakhstan
At the same time, I note that floods did not affect the southern regions of the country, there in recent years the cycle was low-water and in order to prevent water shortages we have strengthened work on negotiations with neighbouring countries, which have fulfilled all the agreements we have reached," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.
During the growing season, we managed not only to provide irrigation water to agrarians, but also to send about 1 billion m3 of water to the Northern Aral Sea, which exceeds last year's figures by three times," the minister stressed.
In general, the growing season in the two basins passed without complications, the requests of all agricultural producers were satisfied. The growing season in the Balkhash-Alakol basin was also stable, about 3 km3 of water was taken for regular irrigation. In the other basins, the growing season was at the level of previous years and without risks," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov informed.
To implement the Head of State's instruction, the task to increase the area of application of water-saving technologies up to 150 thousand hectares annually has been set and relevant indicators for each oblast have been provided," Nurzhan Nurzhigitov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results
The Head of State in his Address to the Nation emphasised the importance of using water-saving technologies in all spheres of the economy, especially in agriculture. Our country does not possess large water resources. It is very important to use water sparingly, to stimulate in this matter not only the population, but first of all business. Therefore, it is important for the regions to achieve indicators for increasing the area with the use of water-saving technologies," Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.10.2024, 10:31Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on measures of state support for promising export-oriented industries 17.10.2024, 19:3438886Head of State recepts Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 15.10.2024, 13:57Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results38656Introduction of water-saving technologies, increase of irrigated area: Government considers vegetation period results 15.10.2024, 16:5726046Subsidies for irrigation of fields with water-saving technologies increase in Kazakhstan 15.10.2024, 20:5925871Land area with water-saving irrigation methods increased by 85.1 thousand ha in Kazakhstan 02.10.2024, 21:54Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry139016Progress on UN Resolution 1325 (2000) "Women, Peace, and Security" Presents at Kazakh Foreign Ministry 03.10.2024, 12:58138621Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkiye Celebrate Turkic States Cooperation Day 04.10.2024, 20:01138591Ways to Implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were Discussed in Almaty 25.09.2024, 21:39Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat138041Treaty on Demarcation of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan State Border Submitted for Registration to the UN Secretariat 25.09.2024, 20:19132871Olzhas Bektenov inspects progress of MAEC repair and modernisation of desalination plant in Aktau