V Ulttyq Qurultay starts its work in Kyzylorda

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting to review the draft Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030, developed on the instruction of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.





The Comprehensive Plan sets out approaches and mechanisms of state support for the sector, aimed at increasing livestock numbers, boosting productivity, and expanding export potential.





According to the Ministry of Agriculture, livestock farming accounts for 39% of gross agricultural output. A slight increase has been recorded in cattle numbers by 2.4% and small ruminants by 1.6%. Milk production amounted to around 3.8 million tons, up 5%, while meat production reached 1.2 million tons, 2.6% higher than last year.





However, despite annual gross output growth of 2-3%, the current dynamics do not fully unlock the sector’s potential.





Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan envisages increasing the cattle population from 7.9 million to 12 million head and small livestock from 20.2 million to 28 million head. Meat production is expected to rise from 1.2 million to 1.8 million tons, while meat exports are projected to double from 82 thousand to 165 thousand tons.





Minister of Agriculture Aidarbak Saparov reported that a package of financial support measures is proposed to achieve the target indicators.





A concessional lending program at 6% per annum is planned for the purchase of pedigree livestock of all types. Annual financing needs amount to 300 billion tenge. This measure will accelerate herd renewal and enhance the genetic potential of livestock farming.

To develop transhumant livestock farming and establish pasture infrastructure, a single concessional loan product at 6% per annum is envisaged, with financing of 50 billion tenge for the current year.

In addition, concessional financing at 5% per annum is planned for the purchase of fodder harvesting machinery and equipment, with a financing requirement of 50 billion tenge.

A concessional lending program at 5% per annum is also planned to replenish working capital in livestock farming, with a total financing need of 225 billion tenge. To expand access to financing, the loan guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund will be applied.





The Comprehensive Plan also includes measures to provide the sector with personnel and create social conditions for livestock workers, including granting shepherds and herders the right to receive special social payments upon reaching the age of 55, support for housing construction for specialists, and other measures.





In addition, the plan предусматривает the development of effective marketing infrastructure and the expansion of sales markets. Veterinary safety is a mandatory condition for accessing export markets. In this regard, work will continue to modernize veterinary facilities, and daily monitoring at trading outlets is planned. The issue of increasing the responsibility of livestock owners is also being addressed.





It is noted that the Plan’s activities will be implemented primarily using funds already provided for in the budget, through budget loans and programs to subsidize coupon yields on bonds of financial institutions.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the measures of the Comprehensive Plan must ensure systematic saturation of the domestic market with domestic products and predictable price stability for socially important food products. It is also necessary to develop processing and increase the output of products with high added value. The importance of ensuring transparency at all stages of production and circulation was underscored. Instructions were given to integrate the results of the National Agricultural Census into digital platforms and use them as a single accounting source.





The Head of Government also focused on fulfilling the instructions of the Head of State regarding the withdrawal of unused agricultural land. Minister of Agriculture Aidarbak Saparov reported that work is underway to verify the rational use of land. In three grain-producing regions, 330 farms are under heightened control. If cases of improper use are identified, the land plots will be returned to the state land fund for subsequent redistribution to citizens.





Following the meeting, the Government approved the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with relevant state bodies, to ensure coordination and high-quality implementation of all measures envisaged in the Plan.