Vice presidency in Kazakhstan: Appointment rules and key responsibilities

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on the development of fiscal policy and the digitalization of the information systems of the Ministry of Finance as part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Heads of relevant agencies and regional departments of state revenues took part in the meeting, primeminister.kz reports.





The results of the execution of the revenue part of the state budget for 2025 were reviewed. According to Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev, the revenue plan was fulfilled by 100.1%, and 24.6 trillion tenge was received into the budget following the results of last year.





With the new Tax Code entering into force on January 1, 2026, 454 thousand taxpayers confirmed the conduct of activities under the simplified declaration; 138 thousand individuals were registered as self-employed (of which 122 thousand had not previously been registered). More than 7 thousand business entities - new VAT payers - were registered.





The Prime Minister emphasized that the priority task of state bodies is the formation of a service-oriented approach, ensuring transparency and a fair approach to taxpayers. In this regard, the heads of state revenue departments were presented with the main principles of work.





Fair, convenient, and understandable. This is exactly how the tax payment process should be. Tax service employees should become consultants and partners of business. Liability measures are provided only for those who deliberately conceal income. Therefore, the entire year of 2026 will be transitional for small and microbusinesses - penalties and fines for mistakes will not be charged. This way, entrepreneurs will be able to use this year for a smooth adaptation to the changes," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





Deputy Minister of Finance Yerzhan Birzhanov reported on the work being carried out to introduce a new digital architecture of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) and to transfer tax and customs administration to a microservice model.





In order to optimize fiscal processes, the SRC has put into operation 5 modern digital platforms instead of the previous 12 outdated information systems. This made it possible to simplify taxation procedures, create favorable conditions for bona fide business, and strengthen control over violations.





Since the beginning of the current year, about 500 thousand applications for transition to the simplified taxation regime have been processed. 800 thousand tax reporting forms are already in the new information systems of the state revenue authorities. Digital services serve about 1.7 million business entities. On average, more than 87 thousand taxpayers visit the system daily.





The main advantages of optimization are fast processing of tax documents with a reduction in time from 1 hour to 1 minute, receipt of online payments, a high level of system availability, and an increase in the number of simultaneous users (from 100 thousand to 250 thousand). Format-logical control has been introduced to support and prevent errors by entrepreneurs.





Since this year, automatic pre-filling of VAT declarations has been implemented, which simplifies the fulfillment of obligations for business. For the self-employed, status is assigned automatically through the mobile application e-Salyq Business.





At the same time, new digital tools are used not only for tax and customs administration, but also for the formation of statistics, monitoring prices for food and socially significant goods, regional fuel needs, calculation of benefits, issuance of subsidies, exclusion of unlawful procurements by the quasi-public sector, activities of law enforcement agencies, and others.





The unified analytical Big Data platform has combined data from 74 sources. It contains all key information about taxpayers, including data on real estate, transport, land plots, financial operations, and international transactions within the framework of currency control, among others. Analytical tools ensured additional tax and payment revenues of more than 700 billion tenge in 2025 and increased the targeting of control.





Transparency in submitted tax declarations and issued invoices provides additional tools for identifying signs of the use of illegal schemes. For example, through the pilot implementation in Astana of a new service for selecting high-risk taxpayers for violations of cash discipline, violations were recorded for 55.9 thousand out of 121 thousand taxpayers.





The leadership of the Ministry of Finance cited specific examples:





In Astana, the owner of one of the public catering establishments was included in the list of high-risk taxpayers due to a discrepancy between issued receipts and the number of orders actually fulfilled. As a result, the entrepreneur acknowledged the violations and submitted an additional declaration.

In the Mangystau region, an analysis of the activities of an energy company revealed an overstatement of the cost of purchased pipelines by a preliminary amount of 16.9 billion tenge. A criminal case has been initiated on this fact.

In the same Mangystau region, a number of significant inconsistencies were identified at an LLP, indicating the creation of a tax evasion scheme. In particular, most individual entrepreneur suppliers - counterparties - submitted reports from the IP address of the LLP itself; some individual entrepreneurs are employees of the general contractor, and others.

In Almaty, a significant overstatement of wages was established on the eve of obtaining state contracts for the construction of comfortable schools. Thus, during the construction of one of the facilities, the salary of the head of the LLP increased to 131.5 million, which indicates a possible deliberate increase in construction costs. An inspection has been appointed on this fact.





As a result of the introduction of a biometric identification module for taxpayers showing signs of issuing fictitious electronic invoices, 17.4 thousand high-risk enterprises were identified. The possibility of illegal issuance of electronic invoices in the amount of 30 billion tenge was suppressed.





An important step is the launch of the "Digital VAT" module, which ensures transparent and controlled VAT refunds using the digital tenge.





Currency control" has been integrated with the information system of the National Bank to obtain information on payments carried out by authorized second-tier banks.





The international flights module will allow for preliminary analysis of passenger traffic and identification of patterns in the movement of individuals and goods.





In addition, international integrations are currently in place within the framework of the OECD (CRS) with 80 countries, the USA (FATCA), and the CIS (5 countries) for the automatic exchange of information on residents’ income and property abroad. As a result of the measures taken, tax revenues in the amount of about 6 billion tenge have been ensured.





Special attention was paid to the ongoing work on the phased implementation of the Keden information system with automation of processes and a transition to transparent and effective control. To date, 12 thousand users are registered in the system, 1.4 million transit, 460 thousand customs, and about 1.1 million passenger declarations have been issued.





The launch of Keden reduced the processing time for transit declarations from 30 to 10 minutes and automated interaction with related control services. Overall, due to the digitized database and the conducted analytics, additional customs payments in the amount of 115 billion tenge were accrued to the budget in 2025.





Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed state bodies to keep under special control the ongoing work on large-scale digitalization.





The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure high-quality consideration of constructive proposals from the public and experts, with the introduction of specific proposals.

Territorial departments of state revenues - to ensure proper implementation of the adopted reforms on the ground, as well as the conduct of systematic explanatory work for business and the population.

The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence - to provide the information systems of the Ministry of Finance with high-speed communication channels and server capacities.

The Ministry of Finance jointly with the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence - to work out the issue of providing the State Revenue Committee with the necessary computing capacities.

The Ministries of Trade, Finance, and Artificial Intelligence - by July 1 of the current year to expand the application of the National Catalog of Goods on electronic trading platforms and marketplaces, with subsequent receipt of price information on goods.