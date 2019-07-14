10 killed in small plane crash in Texas

Photo: Xinhua

Ten people died after a small plane crashed Sunday morning near Dallas, U.S. state of Texas, Xinhua has learned.

According to authorities, the plane crash set a hangar on fire at Addison Airport, about 25 km north of downtown Dallas.

Everyone on board the plane was killed after it crashed at 9:10 a.m. local time, according to city of Addison spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.