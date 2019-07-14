10 killed in small plane crash in Texas

Photo: Xinhua
Ten people died after a small plane crashed Sunday morning near Dallas, U.S. state of Texas, Xinhua has learned.
According to authorities, the plane crash set a hangar on fire at Addison Airport, about 25 km north of downtown Dallas.
Everyone on board the plane was killed after it crashed at 9:10 a.m. local time, according to city of Addison spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth.
