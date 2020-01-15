12 killed in Almaty plane crash

According to preliminary information, 12 people were killed in the plane crash," an official representative of the Central Communications Service under the President, Alibek Abdilov, told a briefing.

As earlier reported, the Bek Air plane with 100 onboard crashed early in the morning near Almaty.

The President expressed his condolences to the friends and families of those killed in the plane crash.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.