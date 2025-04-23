2 killed in minivan crash near Karaganda

Tell a friend

Two passengers were killed in a road accident involving a minivan near Karaganda on April 18, Kazinform News Agency reports.





The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. on the Almaty-Karaganda highway, about 25 kilometers from the city.





A Toyota Alphard minivan reportedly veered off the road and overturned into a ditch after the driver lost control. Both passengers died at the scene.





A criminal investigation has been launched , and the forensic examination is currently underway.





The Karaganda Regional Police Department urges all drivers to strictly follow traffic regulations, to take regular breaks during long trips and use designated rest areas to avoid fatigue-related accidents.