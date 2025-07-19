This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
3 rescuers suffer injuries following fire at market building in Astana
relevant news
Earthquake jolts Zhambyl region in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
8 injured, 2 in ICU after gas explosion in North Kazakhstan region
All of them were rushed to the regional hospital of Kokshetau. Three of them had minor injuries. They were discharged home after receiving first aid. Three people are now undergoing treatment at the Taiynsha Multifunctional Inter-District Hospital. Another two were placed into the intensive care unit. Their condition is estimated as severe," health authorities say.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Air Astana extends Middle East flight cancellations
- KC205/206/Astana-Dubai-Astana
- KC897/898/Almaty-Dubai-Almaty
- KC551/552/Shymkent-Doha-Shymkent (charter flight)
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
SCAT Airlines announces flight delays and cancellations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Helicopters deployed to fight wildfires in Kazakhstan’s Atyrau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 240 dead, 1 survives in Air India plane crash
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Five children killed in house fire in West Kazakhstan region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nearly 100 people evacuated as fire engulfs residential building in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.07.2025, 16:48President signs Tax Code of Kazakhstan 18.07.2025, 11:049281Kazakhstan bets big on QazTech platform, supercomputer to boost AI adoption 18.07.2025, 13:079046President signs order expanding functions of Financial Monitoring Agency 18.07.2025, 12:007171OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT 18.07.2025, 15:516886Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours 16.07.2025, 11:4948176President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 15.07.2025, 19:3347886President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development 15.07.2025, 18:4544781Government Strengthens Oversight of Social Sector Spending 16.07.2025, 16:4540901Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law 16.07.2025, 14:4740656Kazakhstan boosts grain exports by 58.4% 27.06.2025, 16:21217456Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 18:09210646President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 27.06.2025, 17:19198281Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends SEEC meeting 20.06.2025, 19:24187046Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan negotiating new draft agreement on water distribution 26.06.2025, 21:46185631President Tokayev arrives in Minsk