A quake was recorded at 9:01am on August 7 in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region.





The 4.2 magnitude quake shook in the territory of East Kazakhstan region 847km northeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 10 km.





4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts E Kazakhstan













