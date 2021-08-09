Система Orphus

4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts E Kazakhstan

07.08.2021 3052
A quake was recorded at 9:01am on August 7 in Ust-Kamenogorsk city, East Kazakhstan region.

The 4.2 magnitude quake shook in the territory of East Kazakhstan region 847km northeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 10 km.

Source: Kazinform


 
