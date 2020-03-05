Система Orphus

74 road accidents registered in Kazakh capital over 24 hours

27.02.2020, 17:57 1270
Over 70 road accidents have been registered in the Kazakh capital over the past 24 hours due to bad weather, the Nur-Sultan police have confirmed.
 
According to the police, 74 road accidents occurred in the city of Nur-Sultan due to pouring rain and black ice that gripped the city.
 
The biggest four road accidents involving 18 vehicles happened on the Kosshy highway. The Nur-Sultan police are working round the clock to deal with the situation on roads.
 
All roads to and from Nur-Sultan are closed.
 
 
