7 killed by magnitude 6.8 earthquake in Southern Philippines

Rescue teams were continuing their search for survivors Tuesday morning in the Philippines, where authorities said at least seven people had died as a result of a magnitude 6.8 that rocked the country’s south over the weekend, EFE informs.
The quake, which caused a market to collapse, also left 86 people injured, according to the Civil Defense Office’s latest count.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
