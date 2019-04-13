9yo girl hit by KamAZ in Petropavlovsk

A 9-year-old girl was hit by a KamAZ truck in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

The girl got under the wheels of the vehicle at the intersection of Zhambyl and Abay streets. She was taken into a hospital with several injuries. As the local police department informed, the driver was sober.

An investigation is underway.

