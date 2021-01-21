Police seize nearly 50 kilos of hashish in Zhambyl region

Almost 50 kg of hashish have been found in the car of an Almaty resident on the highway in the Zhambyl region, the official Internet resource of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The officers of the Drug Control Department stopped a Volkswagen Golf III car driven by a 39-year-old resident of Almaty on 260 km of the Western Europe - Western China highway. In the luggage compartment of the car, two shopping bags were found, each of which contained one bag wrapped in tape. Inside the officers have discovered the hashish drug with a total weight of 47.85 kg, "the report said.

A pre-trial investigation has begun under Part 3 of Article 297 (illegal possession of drugs on an especially large scale for the purpose of marketing) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





