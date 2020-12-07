Bank confirmed attack on cash collectors in Zhanaozen

Sberbank JSC has confirmed the attack on collectors in Zhanaozen.



"A cash collection machine of a third-party company that provides collection services for the bank was attacked on December 3 near the Sberbank branch. The driver-collector of the car was attacked at the moment when he was waiting for his colleagues who entered the bank's branch," said the message.



"The money was stolen, which was previously collected by the employees of the above company in other organizations," said the report.



"Thus, we hereby inform you that the funds of Sberbank's clients are in complete safety," said the statement.

Source: KazTAG



