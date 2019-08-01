Bike rider covered in blood after being hit by truck in Almaty

A bike rider was rushed to a hospital after a collision with a huge truck in Almaty.

It was confirmed that the incident occurred at the intersection of Zharokov and Zhandosov streets.

According to witnesses, the bike rider tried to get up after being hit by the truck. His face was covered in blood.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where it was confirmed that the man suffered multiple injuries.

