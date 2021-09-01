Death toll in the explosions near Taraz reached 15

Images | sputnik.kz

Sappers have found another body - the death toll in the explosions near Taraz has reached 15, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said on Monday in the statement.

The sappers of the Ministry of Defense have found the body of another person, whose identity is being established. The death toll in the explosion in the Zhambyl region has reached fifteen people. Among the dead there are also employees of civil protection bodies. The search for the missing person continues," the statement says.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.