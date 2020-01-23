Earthquake occurs 305 km southeastwards Almaty

The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry recorded on January 21, 2020, an earthquake at 12:31:36 p.m. Almaty time.

The earthquake was centered 305 km southeastwards Almaty city on the border of Kazakhstan and China. The 4.1 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 25 km underground, it said in a statement.

