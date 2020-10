An earthquake measuring 4.7 was recorded 673 km southwest from Almaty, near the Kazakh-Uzbek border at 7.26 a.m. on January 23.





According to the Seismological Experimental and Methodical Expedition of the Committee of Science of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, no casualties or physical damage were reported.









Photo: www.vestikavkaza.ru





