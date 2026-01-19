This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Five missing in factory explosion in China's Baotou
Fire at Tengiz: Over 450 workers evacuated
The safety of employees remains TCO's top priority. The company is conducting a root-cause assessment of the incident in accordance with the established procedures. Beyond this, TCO does not comment on specific details of its operational activities," the company stated.
Four bus passengers killed in crash in Mangistau region
Incidents Involving Tankers in the Black Sea: Kazakhstan’s MFA Issues Statement
KazMunayGas comments on drone attack on tanker near CPC
Thailand boat collision: Eight Kazakh nationals reported aboard
Currently, three citizens of Kazakhstan are hospitalized and under medical observation. Their condition is reported as stable, and all medical expenses are being fully covered by the insurance provider. The consul remains in close contact with the citizens and is providing the necessary support," the MFA's statement reads.
Tragic Almaty accident: Third Indian student passes away
Deeply saddened by the passing of Rahul Yadav (born on 13 March 2001), who succumbed this morning after being in ICU since 6 January 2026 following a tragic incident," the embassy stated.
4 dead in truck-and-car collision on North Kazakhstan highway
The police pepartment urges strict compliance with traffic rules. Speeding, driving into the oncoming lane, and risky maneuvers can lead to serious consequences. Be attentive and protect life, a statement from police reads.
Road accident near Almaty claims lives of 2 Indian students
