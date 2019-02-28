Flooding in E Kazakhstan: 42 persons evacuated

Rescuers evacuated 42 people in East Kazakhstan region, the press service of the Emergency Committee of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.





In the meantime, 27 houses and 131 neighborhood land plots in the region remain flooded by meltwater.





Works are underway in Glubokoye, Shemonaikha, Ulan districts, as well as in the cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Ridder. All day and night, rescuers are pumping out water, performing soil dumping, and laying sandbags at the waterlogged areas.





The regional emergency response center coordinates all the work.









