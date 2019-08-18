Forest ablaze at the national park

Wildfire broke out in the territory of the Karkarakinsk national nature park, the press service of the Emergency Situations Department of the Kazakh Interior Ministry reports.

On August 12, dried grass caught fire spreading further over the woodlands 30 km away from Yegindubulak village of Karaganda region.

The area burnt made 70 ha so far.

Firefighters keep on tackling the fire.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.