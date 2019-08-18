Forest fire engulfs 2,500 ha in Karaganda rgn

2,500 ha of forests are ablaze in the territory of the Karkaralinsk state national nature park in Karaganda region.
Firefighters have been tackling the fire for the second day in a row. They do everything to bring it under control. Helicopters also battle the fire dropping water on hard-to-reach spaces ablaze.
The National Guard will also help fight the fire.
As earlier reported, dried grass caught fire in the Karkaralinsk district spreading over the forests.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
