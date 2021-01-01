Four miners died in Aktobe region

Four mine lighters were killed at a mine in Aktobe region during blasting operations, the press service of the regional akimat reports.





The fire station of the Khromtau district received a message that at the Aktobe Copper Company LLP at the Vesennyaya Aralchinskaya mine, located 30 kilometers from the village Koktau, preliminarily four mine lighters were killed during blasting operations. One victim and four dead were found at the site. Currently, the victim is being examined by the medical service, the cause of the incident is being investigated," the information says.





At the instruction of the akim of the Aktobe region Ondasyn Urazalin, the deputy akim of the Aktobe region, Salimgerey Bekbergenov, and employees of the Emergency Situations Department went to the scene to clarify the circumstances.













