Fresh earthquake hits Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

Mild tremors were felt in Zhambyl region after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region at 03:42 am today, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 4:00pm Astana time today in Zhambyl region. The magnitude of the earthquake is yet to be determined.





According to preliminary estimates, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Kyrgyzstan.





No injuries and damage were reported.





