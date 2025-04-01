28.03.2025, 17:38 10741
Fresh earthquake hits Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region
Mild tremors were felt in Zhambyl region after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the region at 03:42 am today, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake at 4:00pm Astana time today in Zhambyl region. The magnitude of the earthquake is yet to be determined.
According to preliminary estimates, the epicenter of the earthquake was in Kyrgyzstan.
No injuries and damage were reported.
Earlier it was reported that a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.03.2025, 08:40 10516
5.0M earthquake jolts Kazakhstan
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on March 28 at 03:42 a.m., Kazinform News Agency reports.
The earthquake was centered 323 km southwest of Almaty.
People felt a 5.0 magnitude quake in Merke village, 4.0 magnitude in Kulan village, and 2.0 in Shu town, Tole bi village, in the city of Taraz, and Korday village.
No damages or casualties were reported.
Vice Minister of Emergencies of Kazakhstan Batyrbek Abdyshev held a working meeting via a videoconferencing with regional departments.
According to the Emergencies Ministry, the situation remains stable.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.03.2025, 19:14 14226
4 Kazakhstanis die in car accident in S. Korea
Four Kazakhstani nationals died after a car fell off a ledge on the Seohaean Expressway early Thursday in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Korea JoongAng Daily, a Mercedes-Benz carrying the four individuals crashed into the railing on the right side of the road in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, around 12:30 a.m. The car then fell several meters and burst into flames after impact.
Fire crews were dispatched immediately to reports of a vehicle on fire and put out the flames within 30 minutes of the accident. The four men were found deceased on the spot.
An investigation in ongoing into the exact circumstances of the crash.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2025, 22:05 35816
One dead after gold mine collapse in Akmola region
A 40-year-old miner died and a 36-year-old miner was injured Thursday morning following a rock collapse inside the Zapadnaya shaft of Bestobe mine in Akmola region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Akmola region’s department of the State Labor Inspectorate said the incident involving two miners of the Bestobe Mine branch operated by Kazakhaltyn took place at 10:35am on March 19 2025 in Stepnogorsk town.
The miners were brought to the surface at 1:30pm. The lone survivor was provided medical assistance and taken to a hospital in Stepnogorsk. The body of another miner was brought out for a post-mortem examination, said the department.
According to the department’s head Amangeldy Smailov, a special commission was set up to investigate the causes of the incident.
The police department of Akmola region informed that a criminal investigation has been launched into the death of the miner.
Earlier it was reported that an employee had died Wedne
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 19:52 38416
Worker dies in accident at Kazakhmys mine in Ulytau region
An employee has died Wednesday at East-Zhezkazgan mine operated by Kazakhmys Group of Companies in Ulytau region, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the company.
A worker born in 1994 died of sustained injuries after falling into No.57 mine shaft while unloading equipment and supplies. The incident is being investigated. A special commission has been established to investigate the incident, said the company’s press service.
Kazakhmys extended condolences to the family members and close ones of the worker died, pledging to provide all necessary assistance.
Later, Kazakhmys Group of Companies announced suspension of all high-risk technological processes starting today in response to an increase in the number of incidents at its production facilities.
The company is set to carry out safety inspections at mining facilities following which operations will be resumed.
Seven miners were killed this February at Zhomart mine belonging to Kazakhmys in Ulytau region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.03.2025, 19:48 40426
One dead, two injured in avalanche at Almaty’s Shymbulak
The Ski Resort Shymbulak reported a human-triggered avalanche, killing one, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Emergency Situations Department said on Monday that the police had received a report from the Ski Resort Shymbulak of a human-triggered avalanche near the Komsomol peak, located 1 km from the resort.
Three people were skiing in a no-go area one kilometer apart from the Ski Resort Shymbulak on the Levyi Talgar Pass near Lake Nunatak, Talgar district, said the authorities.
According to the press service of the Emergency Situations Department, three freeriders, who had triggered an avalanche, were buried under the snow. Two skiers involved in the accident survived, with one found dead. Their identities are still unknown.
The rescuers warn of avalanche threats in mountainous areas, as tourists and outdoor enthusiasts are advised to exercise caution and read the avalanche forecast ahead of time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2025, 09:57 54906
Quake felt in Kazakhstan’s Zhetysu region
The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry recorded an earthquake on March 11 at 01:26 a.m., Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Ministry’s press service.
It was centered on the border of Kazakhstan and China.
The magnitude 2 quake was felt in Zharket town, Zhetysu region.
No casualties were recorded.
As written before, an earthquake was recorded on March 8 in East Kazakhstan region at around 08:29 a.m.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
28.02.2025, 21:38 76496
Kazakhstani national dies while skiing in Issyl-Kul
A Kazakhstani national died while snowboarding at the ski resort Karakol in Issyk Kul region, Kyrgyzstan, on February 27, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the press service of the region’s internal affairs department, a Kazakhstani national, born in 1982, collided with his friend at speed while descending down a slope. The man died of injuries on the spot.
An investigation into the accident has been launched.
Earlier it was reported that four people had been killed and one injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles on Almaty-Astana highway in Almaty region.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.02.2025, 14:49 82481
Names of miners killed at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region revealed
The authorities released the names of seven miners killed at the Zhomart mine of Kazakhmys Corporation in Ulytau region, Kazinform reports.
The bodies of the miners were retrieved today.
The names of the miners are as follows:
- Kairat Akshalov, 1975, a pumping unit driver;
- Ardak Zhakubayev, 1998, a shaft supervisor;
- Bakytbek Zhumadullayev, 1975, an underground miner;
- Orynbek Kenzhebekov, 1991, a load-haul-dump machine driver;
- Galimzhan Moldabekov, 1978, an assistant short hole driller;
- Olzhas Nuruldayev, 1979, an underground division energy worker;
- Konstantin Rozhkov, 1992, a wireman-installer.
As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.
The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.
Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.
It said in a statement that the bereaved families will be paid tenfold the annual mean earnings of a worker and over 2 million tenge for funeral expenses as social and material aid and compensation for moral damages.
Besides, the loans and credits of the workers killed at the mine will be repaid. The families will also receive financial assistance to pay for the education of their children.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
