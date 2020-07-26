Girl kidnapper in Satpayev accused of rape

The kidnapper of the girl in Satpayev is accused of rape, Kazpravda.kz refers to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Yerlan Turgumbayev, as saying at a briefing in the CCS.
The police of Satpayev received a statement about the disappearance of a 5-year-old girl. Immediately, an investigative-operational group was formed, search began. Volunteers were also involved. The child was found in an apartment of a multi-storey building and taken to hospital. The suspect was detained in the same apartment and taken to the police," Turgumbayev said.
Pre-trial investigation was launched, he added. "The man’s actions are qualified under two articles of the Penal Code - kidnapping and rape of a minor. The residents of the city reacted sharply to the incident. They gathered at the scene and attempted to commit hooliganism, intentional damage to the man’s property," – he said.
The Interior Minister added that currently the situation in Satpayev is stable, under control.
