19.06.2024, 20:58 2696
Huge fire engulfs reed beds in Ile Balkhash reserve
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Reed beds are burning on almost 3,000 ha of area in the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the national company Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, at 1:45pm on June 11, a call was received from the forestry on reed beds caught fire in marshy areas of the Ile Balkhash reserve, Almaty region.
The preliminary cause of the fire is a lightning strike. According to the emergency situations ministry, as of June 13, the area of fire was 30 ha. The first fire points were recorded at 11:15am on June 11, said the company.
As of today, according to space monitoring data, the area engulfed in fire stands at 2,794.79 ha.
17.06.2024, 16:09 3806
4 in ICU after gas cylinder explosion in Uralsk
Images | instagram/WKO Health Department
Four people got into an intensive care unit after a gas cylinder explosion at a livestock slaughtering site at a market in Kazakhstan’s Uralsk city, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the local health authorities, three men were placed into ISU of the Municipal Multifunctional Hospital with body burns.
Four more people are in a polytrauma unit. One of the teenagers brought to the Regional Children’s Hospital is in ISU, and another is in the polytrauma unit. A case conference involving chief traumatologist of the region and heads of the hospitals was organized. A televised conference with the resuscitation specialists and combustiologists of Astana and Almaty cities was held for coordinating the strategy of treatment," the health department says.
13.06.2024, 09:48 10986
4 killed, 3 injured in road accident in Almaty region
A fatal road accident occurred on the 105th kilometer of the Almaty-Shelek-Khorgos highway on June 12, when a driver of Toyota Hiace lost control of his car and the vehicle overturned, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Four passengers of the car died from injuries at the scene, the Almaty police confirmed.
The driver and two more passengers were rushed to a hospital in Shelek village. The 34-year-old man and children aged 10 and 12 were taken to the emergency care unit of the same hospital.
The patients were taken to the surgery unit of the hospital. They were examined and consulted by doctors. They are undergoing treatment now," local health authorities said.
A criminal case has been launched.
10.06.2024, 09:18 16696
Seven killed in two road accidents in Almaty region at weekend
A fatal accident which occured on the 55km of Almaty-Oskemen highway killed five people, Kazinform News Agency learned from POLISIA.KZ.
The tragedy occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 9, when a driver of Nissan Primera, going over the speed limit, lost control of the vehicle, slid into a ditch and then crashed into a tree. The car was torn into two parts. The driver and four passengers (four men and one woman) died at the scene from their injuries. A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized into the Konaev Municipal Hospital.
A pre-trial investigation is underway.
Earlier, on Saturday, June 8, two girls were hit to death by Mercedez Benz car on Altyn Adam Alleyasy Street in the town of Yessik. The girls, aged 14 and 3, died at the scene of the accident.
According to the regional police department, the driver was placed into a temporary detention facility. A criminal case was launched.
07.06.2024, 12:47 19981
Stranger stabs pregnant woman in stomach in Shymkent
A horrifying incident occurred in Shymkent. A pregnant woman was transported to the city hospital No. 2 with a knife wound on 7 June at 11 p.m., Kazinform News Agency cites OTYRAR News Agency.
The victim is believed to be approximately 30 years old and was stabbed in the abdomen. The perpetrator is currently unknown. It is reported that the wound is not penetrating, and there is no immediate danger to the fetus.
According to OTYRAR News Agency, the woman was transported by ambulance and is currently conscious. Upon examination, it was determined that she was pregnant, though the gestational age is very small. She has undergone surgery and her condition is currently stable.
Hospital staff reportedly informed local police of the incident.
29.05.2024, 19:04 31091
Wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan destroyed 0.6% of country’s forests
Images | Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The wooded area of Kazakhstan grew by 2,182,400 hectares, while the forest cover increased by 1,153,300 hectares between January 2013 and January 2024, the Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry told Kazinform News Agency.
In the past two years, the devastating wildfires raged through two regions of Kazakhstan, Abai and Kostanay regions, destroying 0.6% of the country’s forests.
Wildfires that tore through Kostanay region sparked on September 2, 2022. The fire was suppressed only on September 10.
Over 60,000 hectares of forests were burnt in the Semey ormany nature reserve in Abai region last June. The deadliest wildfires killed 14 foresters.
27.05.2024, 16:58 31256
Bus with tourists flips over in Almaty region, injuring 13
Images | akimat of Almaty region
A tourist bus carrying tourists overturned in the Kegen district of the Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to preliminary information from the regional akimat, on May 27 at 10:20 a.m., the bus veered off the road on a steppe pass "Alasa," which is part of the "QazAvtoJol" network. Two ambulance crews from Kegen district promptly responded to the scene. Five individuals were transported to Kegen district hospital, four to Jalagash district hospital, and another four to Shelek village. Fortunately, there were no human fatalities.
The precise cause of the accident is still under investigation. It is noted that the condition of the victims is currently stable. All the injured are under the supervision of doctors.
24.05.2024, 16:20 38661
Sokolok dam bursts in Atyrau region
Large amounts of water and strong wind force collapse of the Sokolok dam along the Sokolok channel in Atyrau region, Kazinform News Agency cites the operational headquarters for emergency response of Atyrau region.
According to the headquarters, the Sokolok channel is one of the key elements of the network of water redistribution in the Zhaiyk (Ural) River from Atyrau city. The city has two floodwater protection lines.
The second protection line (dam) has been fortified with sand bags and expanded in accordance with the Baltic normal height system.
Round-the-clock patrol is in place as well as additional vehicles are sent to the site for prompt response in case the situation changes.
10.05.2024, 17:49 64091
Three killed in road accident in Aktobe region
Three people died as a result of collision of two vehicles in Aktobe region, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The tragedy occurred on May 9, on the Samara-Shymkent highway, near Irgiz village, when VAZ and MAN truck collided with each other. Two passengers of VAZ and its driver died at the scene of the accident.
An investigation into the accident has been launched. The local police department calls on drivers to strictly obey the traffic regulations," Yerbolat Sarkulov, chief of the police department’s press service, says.
Two passengers in the car are spouces. Both were the teachers at the Ybyrai Altynsarin School. The third victim was a deputy of the local maslikhat, veterinary doctor.
