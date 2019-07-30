Kazakhstani national detained in Bangkok for overstaying visa

A national of Kazakhstan was placed into an immigration detention center for overstaying her visa, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

The woman born 1985 has stayed in Thailand for more than 6 months with an expired visa as a ‘free’ tourist. She was detained at the Airport of Bangkok," Official Spokesperson of the MFA said.

He confirmed that the woman was a national of Kazakhstan. "We suppose that she will be deported. There has been no talk about criminal responsibility ye . No complaints about detention conditions have been received," he added.

