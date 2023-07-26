This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Man loses arm in bear attack in N Kazakhstan
Death toll from Algeria's wildfires rises to 34
15 killed, 19 missing as ship sinks in central Indonesia
11 dead after gym roof collapses in NE China
Microbus overturn in Egypt kills 2, wounds 16
101 killed, 180 injured in Pakistan's monsoon season
Suspected gas explosion injures over 40 in Johannesburg, S. Africa
3 dead, 6 injured in "serious" gun incident in Auckland
Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the man contained himself in an elevator and police engaged with him, shots were fired and he was located a short time later," said the prime minister.
Over 2,000 public, private properties reported damaged from torrential rains
