March 28 announced a nation-wide day of mourning in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on announcing March 28 as a day of mourning with regard to the death of people in the aftermath of fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo, the press service of the Kremlin reports.





On March 28, the day of mourning, the flags will be lowered throughout the territory of Russia, entertainment events and TV-programs will be canceled in cultural institutions and TV- and radio-companies.





In addition, according to the decree, the Russian government jointly with government bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation was instructed to take necessary measures on providing aid to the families of those dead and suffered.





As was informed, on March 25, there was fire in the trade and entertainment centre "Zimnyaya vishnya" in Kemerovo, where more than 60 people died. The majority of those killed is children. President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a condolence telegram expressing condolences to relatives and acquaintances of those killed.





After the tragedy, Kazakhstan decided to conduct unplanned inspections in trade and entertainment centers, and educational institutions were called upon to check fire-fighting systems.









