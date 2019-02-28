MFA verifies information on Kazakh student's death in Moscow

Kazakh Foreign Office verifies information of a death of a Kazakhstani student in Moscow, MFA's press service reports.

According to media reports, Tamirlan, 23, was a 5th year student at the Chemistry Faculty of the Moscow State University. He was found hanged from a door-handle by a tie. The student was unconscious when an ambulance arrived. As it was informed later, Tamirlan was a young genius of chemistry.

23-year-old Tamirlan came to Moscow from Kazakhstan. He was well-known in academic community. Tamirlan is a three-time winner of republican olympiads held among school children. In 2014, he was a prize winner at the International Mendeleyev Chemistry Olympiad," Mash reports.

As the MFA's Official Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said, the Ministry is now verifying this information and the nationality of the student.

