More than 36,100 dead from last week's powerful quakes in southern Türkiye
The number of people killed in the earthquakes that took place in the Kahramanmaras province on February 6 currently stands at 36,187. As many as 108,068 people suffered injuries. Over 4,300 aftershocks have been recorded in the region since the first quake," the statement reads.
