More than 400 accidents registered in Kazakhstan at the beginning of November

406 accidents have occurred in Kazakhstan since the beginning of November. Deputy Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Tusupov announced this at a briefing.

Since the beginning of November, 406 road accidents occurred on the roads of the country, in which 95 people died and 472 were injured. In addition, about 3 thousand accidents with material damage were committed, where only cars were damaged. In this regard, we once again urge drivers to take into account the weather conditions, to keep the transport in proper technical condition, to replace summer tires with winter ones," Tusupov said.

He noted that administrative liability in the amount of 5 MCI is provided for the operation of cars with summer tires in winter. Also, drivers need to take into account the specifics of safe driving in winter.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.