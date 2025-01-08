Number of vehicles involved in pile-up crash rises to almost 100 in Akmola region  

Images | instagram/aqmola_pd

The number of vehicles involved in the pile-up collision on Astana-Shchuchinsk road in Akmola region has risen from around 40 to nearly 100. The police and KazAvtoJol specialists are working at the scene, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





According to KazAvtoJol, the mass pile-up with involvement of around 95 vehicles occurred due to non-compliance with speed limits and safe distance at 1:28pm on the 153rd kilometer of Astana-Shchuchinsk road near Zhanatalap village.





Following the improvement of the weather conditions and completion of road cleaning operations, the movement in direction of Shchuchinsk town continued under escort of the police department personnel and special vehicles of KazAvtoJol.





22 combined road vehicles and two tractors are operating on the accident site. Traffic restrictions are currently in place on the road segment for all types of vehicles. Road crews are operating round-the-clock.





Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving tens of vehicles had occurred in Akmola region.







