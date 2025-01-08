03.01.2025, 19:18 11846
Number of vehicles involved in pile-up crash rises to almost 100 in Akmola region
The number of vehicles involved in the pile-up collision on Astana-Shchuchinsk road in Akmola region has risen from around 40 to nearly 100. The police and KazAvtoJol specialists are working at the scene, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to KazAvtoJol, the mass pile-up with involvement of around 95 vehicles occurred due to non-compliance with speed limits and safe distance at 1:28pm on the 153rd kilometer of Astana-Shchuchinsk road near Zhanatalap village.
Following the improvement of the weather conditions and completion of road cleaning operations, the movement in direction of Shchuchinsk town continued under escort of the police department personnel and special vehicles of KazAvtoJol.
22 combined road vehicles and two tractors are operating on the accident site. Traffic restrictions are currently in place on the road segment for all types of vehicles. Road crews are operating round-the-clock.
Earlier it was reported that a pile-up crash involving tens of vehicles had occurred in Akmola region.
03.01.2025, 13:29 11556
Avalanche descent occurs in E Kazakhstan
An avalanche came down in East Kazakhstan region. No injuries were reported, Kazinform News Agency reports.
East Kazakhstan region braces for high avalanche danger due to heavy snowfall and high wind. This early morning, an avalanche of 1,300 cubic meters of snow occurred on the 62nd km of the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Ulken-Naryn-Katon-Karagay-Rakhmanovskiye klyuchi highway. The 50-60m-long and around 3m-high avalanche blocked the road.
Movement on the road segment was limited in advance, as the storm warning had been issued. There were no one injured. The road opened at 8:15am following snow removal works, said the region’s emergency situations department.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan was set to be battered with blizzard and wind exceeding 30mps on January 3, 2025.
25.12.2024, 13:23 24331
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
A plane crashed today, December 25, in Aktau, Kazakhstan. 52 personnel and 11 units of equipment of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry rushed to the site, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rescuers proceeded to extinguish the plane that caught the fire.
There is no exact information about the victims yet. According to preliminary information, some of the passengers survived.
The Emergencies Ministry set up a headquarters and launched a hotline at 8 729 231 90 99.
The Azerbaijan Airlines’ plane was traveling from Baku to Grozny, the Kazakh Transport Ministry said.
A special investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the crash.
11.11.2024, 17:57 62611
Number of dead seals along Caspian coast rises to 850
Another 115 carcasses of dead seals have been gathered on the Caspian Sea coast and delivered from the Aktau recreation area to the Kuryk Port, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Thus, the number of dead seals has already reached 850.
According to Andrey Rutskoy, acting chief of Mangistau region’s fishery inspection department, a working group consisting of inspectors, ecologists, local officials and representatives of public associations, is examining the beach. "Rocky beaches are hard to reach. The working group will go there on foot," he said.
He added that collecting samples from the last seals found is impossible, as the carcasses decomposed at the 3rd and 4th stages. The results of the samples taken at the end of October are not ready yet.
Recall that from October 24 to 28, 289 carcasses of dead seals were discovered by the employees of the Zhaiyk-Caspian Interregional Basin Fisheries Inspectorate together with the representatives of the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology. Over half of the dead female seals were pregnant, Assel Baimukanova, an operator at the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, said.
In 2020, the Caspian seal was included in Kazakhstan’s Red Book of Endangered Species.
07.11.2024, 15:06 51201
Large boulder kills three people in Uzbekistan
A massive boulder fell from a mountain in southern Uzbekistan and smashed a passing Chevrolet Cobalt vehicle, killing three people inside, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the road safety service, the incident took place at the Takhtakaracha pass in Kashkadarya region on November 6.
Due to the incident that occurred at the 1138th km of the M-39 Tashkent-Termez highway at Takhtakaracha pass in the Kitob district of the Kashkadarya province and links Samarkand and Kashkadarya regions, traffic was temporarily halted," the road safety service stated.
Recall that a total 19,302 road accidents, affecting more than 26,703 individuals have been recorded in Kazakhstan over the course of nine months in 2024.
07.11.2024, 12:18 51246
Woman killed by tree in Pavlodar
Today, November 7, the incident took place in the vicinity of a residential property on Yestay Street in Pavlodar. A local Instagram account shared footage from the scene, showing a tree pinning a woman down and damaging two vehicles, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Gusty wind started to pound the Pavlodar region this morning, resulting in many reports of damage. A woman was among the casualties. As a result of the incident, she suffered injuries incompatible with life.
According to the emergency services, the call was received at 9.37 am. Rescuers arrived at the scene within 6 minutes. Born in 1957, the woman was quickly pulled from under the fallen tree, but, unfortunately, she died from her injuries.
Rescuers rapidly extracted the woman born in 1957 from beneath the fallen tree, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim suffered multiple injuries. Unfortunately, those injuries were not compatible with life," the Pavlodar regional ambulance station reported.
06.11.2024, 10:51 51306
Dead seals in Mangistau region: First expert conclusion published
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced that an investigation has been launched into the composition of the water at the site where approximately 300 dead seals were discovered on the coast of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports.
A total of 289 сarcasses of dead seals were spotted washing ashore of the Caspian Sea in Tupkaraganskiy district. With the assistance of the local executive body, the carcasses were collected and transported to the landfill. In collaboration with the Institute of Hydrobiology and Ecology, toxicological and histological studies of the found seal carcasses were conducted. Samples of 112 seals were taken," the ministry stated.
The Department of Ecology in the Mangistau region collected water samples from the Caspian Sea coastline following the discovery of seal carcasses in the area. The results indicated no abnormal deviations.
We have taken samples of the coastal water from the location where the seal carcasses were discovered. The results will be available shortly, allowing us to determine the cause. Laboratory tests are currently underway," Yerlan Nyssanbayev, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said.
Previously, it was reported that over 120 carcasses of Caspian seals were found washed up on the shore of the Caspian Sea in the Mangistau region.
Earlier, 121 dead seals were found on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Mangistau region. According to Andrei Rutskiy, head of the Fish Inspection for the Mangistau region, the preliminary conclusion of the tests will be ready only in 2-3 months.
05.11.2024, 10:23 51391
Earthquake hits Almaty
The citizens of Almaty felt an earthquake today, at around 10:00 am, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the national seismological center, the quake’s preliminary magnitude was 4.5, local emergencies authorities said.
The epicenter of the quake was 33 kilometers east of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.261 north latitude, and 77.310 east longitude.
The earthquake was felt in the following settlements: Almaty - 3 points, Talgar - 4 points, Yessik - 4 points, Turgen village - 3 points, Otegen Batyr village - 3 points, Boralday village - 2 points, Malovodnoye village - 2 points, Kaiypov village - 2 points, Alatau (Zhetigen) - 2 points, and Karassai (Kaskelen) - 2 points.
08.10.2024, 18:24 85526
Wildfires in Pavlodar region extinguished, localized in Karaganda region
The wildfire in Pavlodar region has been extinguished, Kazinform News Agency learned from the ministry of emergencies.
The wildfire in Pavlodar region has been extinguished. The area of the fire is being determined," a statement from the ministry reads.
As reported, on October 6, a steppe fire broke out in Karaganda region, which then spread to the territory of Pavlodar region. The fire covered an area of 3,000 hectares. At 02:20 the fire, which had already spread to an area of 10,000 hectares in the Bayanaul district of Pavlodar region, was localized.
18 residents of Zheltau village in Pavlodar region, including eight children, were evacuated to a safe area.
The wildfire in Karaganda region was localized. The area of the fire is being determined.
33-year-old firefighter from Saran town, Karaganda region, Khali Khairat, died during the steppe fire in Karkaraly district on Sunday, October 6. Another four firefighters got injuries and were hospitalized.
