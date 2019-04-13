Pavlodar woman allegedly killed in Kemerovo shopping mall fire

Marina Baranova, 57, from Pavlodar city and her family members became victims of the deadly shopping mall fire in the Russian city of Kemerovo.





Marina Baranova's daughter Nataliya Ustinova and her 4-year-old daughter Ulyana are among confirmed victims of the fire.





My sister's former classmate who attended #16 lyceum [in Pavlodar] died in the shopping mall," Veronika Goncharuk, who resides in Omsk, told Kazinform correspondent. "Nataliya Ustinova, straight-A student, and her little daughter Ulyana, 4, both died there."









