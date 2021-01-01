Police are investigating pollution of Pavlodar industrial zone with oil waste

The police are investigating the pollution of the industrial zone of Pavlodar with oil waste, said the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

An unscheduled check was carried out at Ertys Service LLP. The police have revealed that the company illegally transferred oily waste to third parties that do not have the right to utilize or process waste. A corresponding order was issued to eliminate violations. The results of the check were sent to law enforcement agencies for making a procedural decision. Criminal case has been initiated, the perpetrators are being identified and investigative measures are underway," reads the report.

The investigation started following a complaint of representatives of the public association "Union of consumers of Pavlodar region" about the pollution of the land in the northern industrial zone of Pavlodar with oily waste.

When visiting the site, employees of the department (ecology - KazTAG) identified the contaminated site and carried out soil analysis, the excess was by 100 to 200 times. The area of the contaminated site was over 1000 square meters, the volume of waste was over 104 cubic meters. The amount of environmental damage is over KZT34 million, " said the report.













