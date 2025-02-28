Preliminary cause for Kazakhmys mine collapse announced

Images | Depositphotos

Kazakhmys Corporation announced the preliminary cause of the Zhomart mine collapse in Ulytau region that killed seven miners, Kazinform reports.





According to preliminary information, the accident that occurred on February 17 was triggered by a natural gas explosion. Such explosions are uncharacteristic of the Kazakhmys Corporation mines. The circumstances and the cause of the mine disaster are yet to be determined. The special governmental commission was set up to investigate the tragedy, Kazakhmys said in a statement.





As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan, on February 17. The incident occurred at around 4:50pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.





The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved.