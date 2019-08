A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shattered Turkey's Aegean coast on August 8 at 11:39 a.m. local time, Anadolu Agency reports.



The quake was centered 8.19 km away from Kusadasi harbor at a depth of 18.47 km.



Source: Kazinform News Agency



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.