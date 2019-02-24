Baikonur. July 3. Kazakhstan Today - The cause of the fall of Proton could be a problem with the engine or control system, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident could be a problem with the engine or control system. "Proton-M" was equipped with an upper stage DM-03. This unit has been installed for the first time since 2010, when as a result of errors in the design documentation the rocket failed to place into orbit three GLONASS satellites, says RBK.



It is noted that as a result of emergency no one was hurt.



According to 24.kz channel, the accident occurred during the work of engines of the Proton-M first stage launcher. At the crash site spilled hundreds of tons of toxic fuel - heptyl. It remains unknown whether the substance has got into area close to the point of missile control.



We recall that on Tuesday at the Baikonur Cosmodrome during the Proton-M carrier rocket launching an emergency situation occurred. The carrier rocket fell during the first minute of the start and exploded on the territory of the cosmodrome.



According to RBK, in December 2010, it was planned to put into orbit three Glonass-M satellites at once. However, the Proton-M carrier rocket moved off course, and the satellites fell into the Pacific Ocean. It was found that the accident was due to the fact that the upper stage Block DM-03 was mistakenly filled with 1.5 tons of excess oxidant. Damage, according to the Russian Federal Space Agency, amounted to 2.5 billion rubles.



