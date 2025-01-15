Two children killed in house fire in Karaganda

Tell a friend

Two more children and a 60-year-old woman were rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.





The fire occurred in the semi-detached residential building overnight on Prishakhtinskaya street in Karaganda, with the flames engulfing its roof, ceilings and household items.





Upon arrival of rescuers, two children, born in 2017 and 2015, managed to get out on their own and were taken to the children’s clinical hospital with indications of smoke inhalation.





Arrived promptly at the scene of the incident, the firefighters saved a woman, born in 1964, who was rushed to the Makazhanov clinic for smoke inhalation and burns. The rescuers also found the bodies of two children, born in 2020 and 2022, said the press service of the emergency situations department of Karaganda region.





The fire covering the area of 50 sq.m. was fully put out by the personnel of the emergency ministry.





The preliminary cause of the fire is an electrical short circuit. A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.





