Two children killed in house fire in Karaganda
relevant news
Aircraft en route from Almaty to Antalya makes emergency landing in Aktau
2 Kazakhstanis die in road accident in Russia’s Samara region
Overspeeding is behind 95-vehicle pile-up in Akmola region, says Emergency Ministry
One body recovered after car plunges into river in Semey
Number of vehicles involved in pile-up crash rises to almost 100 in Akmola region
Avalanche descent occurs in E Kazakhstan
Plane crashes in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Number of dead seals along Caspian coast rises to 850
Most viewed
14.01.2025, 13:33Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government 14.01.2025, 10:073681Jade mine collapses in northern Myanmar, 12 bodies recovered 14.01.2025, 17:173471The 10 most destructive wildfires in California history 14.01.2025, 14:012656Kazakh President attends Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opening ceremony 14.01.2025, 18:262356National Bank of Kazakhstan limits currency exchange rate differences 08.01.2025, 21:46104276Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Project Office in Astana 08.01.2025, 17:17President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy104141President Tokayev receives newly-appointed First Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office Darkhan Satybaldy 08.01.2025, 16:05104106Ministry of Industry and Construction launches 75 new professions for innovative industries 08.01.2025, 15:03Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks104101Year of Vocational Professions: Kazakhstan to launch a Digital Map of Enterprises to identify financial, social and labour risks 08.01.2025, 18:42103991Kazakh Competition Protection and Development Agency to set up its digital ecosystem 19.12.2024, 16:24239006Presidents of Kazakhstan, Guinea-Bissau visit AIFC 19.12.2024, 15:16222561Olzhas Bektenov: Time zone decision based on very deep scientific research 19.12.2024, 14:23Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone194171Olzhas Bektenov checks implementation of President's instructions on industrial development at Kostanay region's industrial zone 19.12.2024, 10:22191666Olzhas Bektenov discusses Venture Capital Fund launch with international and Kazakhstani experts 18.12.2024, 10:09187506Kazakhstan Handed Over CICA Chairmanship to Azerbaijan