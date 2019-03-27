Two Kazakhstanis among Viking Sky crew

The Viking Sky cruise ship got stranded off Norway's western coast after experiencing engine problems tonight. According to latest reports, the ship docked safely in the western Norwegian port of Molde.

At the moment of the accident the Viking Sky carried 1 373 passengers and crew members, including two citizens of Kazakhstan. Rescuers were working around the clock throughout the night into Sunday morning to airlift passengers off the ship. They managed to airlift over 470 passenger by helicopter to the shore.

Kazakhstan's Consul in Oslo Azat Matenov confirmed that there were two Kazakhstani women among the Viking Sky crew. He also told that after learning about the incident the Kazakhstani diplomats immediately contacted local authorities.

The Viking Sky passengers and crew are safe as they are staying at a local hotel where they can receive the first aid treatment.

