Young woman drowned in swimming pool of sports complex in Nur-Sultan

A young woman’s body was found in the swimming pool of the capital's sports complex.





According to the city police department, today, January 16, at 10:18, the duty unit received a message that a young woman’s body was found in the pool of the sports complex. Having left for the place, the investigative-operational group confirmed the information.





It was established that the coach of the sports complex saw a girl lying motionless in the pool. After pulling her out of the water, he began to do artificial respiration and heart massage. Upon the arrival of an ambulance, the death of a 21-year-old girl was stated," the press service said.





It is noted that at the time of the tragedy there were 4 more people in the pool.





As it became known, the deceased visited the pool, having bought a one-time subscription.





A check is being carried out on this fact, the police added.









