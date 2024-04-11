This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
5th meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group on Combating Terrorism was held in Astana
relevant news
Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in World Organization for Animal Health
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Meeting at MFA notes Importance of Developing Cooperation with OSCE PA
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Pakistan Expresses Interest in Developing Railway Communication with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
A unique "Qazaq Culture" project has been launched in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Transport and Logistics Cooperation is the Basis for the Development of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Discussions of Best International Practices in Protection of Women’s Rights Take Place
Gender equality is about enabling every man and woman to fairly contribute to the economic and social life of society. Domestic violence and use of force against women and girls have no place in a just society," said Ambassador Jankauskas.
The conventions developed by the Council of Europe are key internationally recognized references for ensuring human rights, democracy and the rule of law," noted Krystyna Khokhlova, stressing the importance of constant exchange of experience and improvement of legislation in human rights and other sectors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
10.04.2024, 12:31Floods in Kazakhstan: over 82,000 farm animals moved to safer places 10.04.2024, 09:34Islamic ethos, values of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr are interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions, President6356Islamic ethos, values of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr are interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions, President 10.04.2024, 13:055751Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in World Organization for Animal Health 10.04.2024, 14:271231Dimash Kudaibergen visits volunteer’s headquarters in Aktobe 04.04.2024, 13:4761096Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation 04.04.2024, 11:39Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan60081Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan 04.04.2024, 09:4356221Reforms in Kazakhstan were Discussed in the Capital of Türkiye 04.04.2024, 08:4156136Bilateral Cooperation Issues were Discussed with the Governor of Riyadh Province 05.04.2024, 14:4147831A unique "Qazaq Culture" project has been launched in Kazakhstan 20.03.2024, 20:5297541Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet89116Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 20.03.2024, 16:1487361Musical Journey around the World with Alan Buribayev 13.03.2024, 13:04Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan86641Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan 18.03.2024, 17:12Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects84521Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects