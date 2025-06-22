This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Almaty hosts the launch of the UN Global Compact Multicounty Network for Central Asia at the "UN Plaza"
UN Disarmament Programme Fellows Visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Singapore discussed ways to expand cooperation
Kazakhstan and Singapore enjoy a longstanding and robust partnership built on mutual respect, trust and common interests", A.Bakayev noted.
Kazakhstan and EU Compare Notes on Key Areas of Cooperation
Business Council "Central Asia - China" Holds Meeting in Astana
Strengthening investment cooperation between Central Asian countries and China is crucial for the sustainable economic growth of the entire region. Yesterday, at the Second Forum on Industrial and Investment Cooperation, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the NDRC of China, 58 commercial documents worth over 24 billion US dollars were signed between Kazakhstan and China. The GDP of Central Asian countries already exceeds 500 billion US dollars, with a combined population of over 80 million people. This is not only a vast market but also a solid foundation for deepening cooperation, creating new industries, transferring technologies, and entering third markets," emphasized Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.
Bilateral Meeting on Industrial and Logistics Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Held in Astana
Today, Kazakhstan plays a key role in facilitating transit flows between China and Europe - over 80% of all land-based cargo shipments from China to the EU pass through our territory. We view China not only as a geographically close neighbor but also as a strategic partner with shared economic interests. The development of the Middle Corridor and its connection with the Belt and Road Initiative allow us not only to enhance our transit potential, but also to build full-fledged production alliances that strengthen the resilience of the regional economy," emphasized Kuantyrov.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented the Credential Letters to Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta
Expansion of Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation between Kazakhstan and U.S. Discussed in Washington, D.C.
Prospects for the Kazakh-U.S. Trade and Investment Cooperation Discussed in Washington, D.C.
