Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' TV show will also be filmed in New Zealand

Amazon Studios announced on Tuesday that its upcoming series "The Lord of the Rings" will be shot in New Zealand, adding that the project was already in the pre-production stage and that filming would begin in Auckland in the coming months, EFE reports.

The lush New Zealand landscapes already served as the backdrop for Peter Jackson's blockbuster film trilogy – made up of "The Fellowship of the Ring" (2001), "The Two Towers" (2002) and "The Return of the King" (2003) – that adapted the classic JRR Tolkien fantasy novels.

