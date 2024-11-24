Ambassador of Cyprus Presented Copies of Credentials at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deepening dialogue and new areas of Kazakh-German partnership were discussed during the latest political consultations held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Director for Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Konrad H. Arz von Straussenburg, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties reviewed bilateral political, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as interaction in multilateral structures.





During the consultations, representatives of Kazakhstan and German summed up the results of the joint work carried out over the year, focusing primarily on implementing the agreements reached during the visits of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Berlin in September 2023 and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz to Astana in September this year.





The talks highlighted dynamic Kazakh-German partnership as demonstrated by the growing political contacts and economic indicators, as well as mutual support for foreign policy initiatives and similarity of views on key issues on the global agenda. "Today, relations between our two countries have become a model of a high degree of trust, respect and mutually beneficial partnership," - emphasized Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko underlined the effectiveness of such bilateral cooperation mechanisms as the Governmental Working Group on Strategic Economic Partnership with Germany, the Kazakh-German Business Council, the Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Berlin Eurasian Club, the Intergovernmental Commission on the Affairs of Ethnic Germans living in Kazakhstan and others.





Director of the German Foreign Ministry Arz von Straussenburg note the importance of cooperation with Kazakhstan and the interest of Germany in promoting inter-parliamentary dialogue, broadening the legal framework of the relations, supporting active engagement in energy sector, including the development of green hydrogen, and in other spheres of economic partnership.





Strengthening collaboration across the entire spectrum of bilateral engagement was discussed during the consultations, including in areas exhibiting great potential for deepened cooperation, including water sector and environment, health care and dual education.





The diplomats welcomed the results of the second meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia and the Federal Chancellor of Germany that was held in Astana during the visit of Chancellor Scholz. The participants of political consultations exchanged views on implementation of the German Green Central Asia initiative and the further promotion of the Strategic Regional Partnership between Central Asia and Germany.





The parties discussed issues of interaction with the European Union, stressing the importance of implementing Kazakhstan-EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, as well as initiatives within the United Nations and the importance of interaction in all OSCE dimensions. They also exchanged views on the topical issues on the international agenda.





In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue working together to further deepen the mutually beneficial dialogue between Astana and Berlin.





For reference: The Kazakh-German mutual trade reached $3.9 billion (exports - $742.3 million, imports - $3.2 billion); during 9 months of 2024 - $3 billion (exports - $882.1 million, imports - $2.1 billion) in 2023. The gross inflow of investment from Germany to Kazakhstan since 2005 has amounted to $6.9 billion. There are 752 enterprises with the participation of German capital working in Kazakhstan.





