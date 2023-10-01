29.09.2023, 19:57 8196
Ambassador of Jordan to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, received the copies of credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Hamzeh Alomari, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Jordan in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres.
The diplomats also discussed the agenda of the upcoming joint events, including the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Committee scheduled later this year.
Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue efforts to expand political dialogue and build up business ties between the two countries.
Kazakhstan and Jordan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. Over the years, Astana and Amman have established a trusting relationship at the highest levels, contributing to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
29.09.2023, 12:55 8351
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Letters of Credence to Federal President of Austria
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, presented his credentials to Federal President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the ceremony at the Hofburg, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan conveyed to the President of Austria the greetings of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. For his part, the Federal President referred to his recent meeting with the Head of State on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
During the discussion, the parties noted the commonality of positions on a number of important issues on the international agenda, including mutual support as landlocked countries, the need to strengthen the OSCE institution, as well as the possibility of addressing modern geopolitical challenges. Taking into account the growing importance of the Central Asian region, the parties agreed to discuss the possibility of organizing mutual visits at the highest level.
At the end of the meeting, the President of Austria congratulated the Ambassador on his official assumption of office and wished him success in further strengthening Kazakh-Austrian relations.
29.09.2023, 11:53 8511
Kazakhstan and Cyprus Aim to Intensify Broad Cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko undertook a working visit to the Republic of Cyprus. The visit comprised the inaugural political consultations between the foreign ministries of both countries and the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Nicosia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, received Vassilenko. Negotiations were also held with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, Chairwoman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, Vice President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Irene Charalambidis, members of the Committee on Foreign Affairs - Parliamentary Friendship Group, and representatives of the Business Association "Cyprus - Kazakhstan".
During the audience with the President of Cyprus, the Kazakh diplomat presented him a congratulatory letter from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in anticipation of the Independence Day of the Republic of Cyprus on October 1. President Christodoulidis conveyed his best wishes to the leader of Kazakhstan, acknowledging the robust bilateral ties and expressing a keen interest in further enhancing and broadening the relationship. The discussions identified investments, IT, green energy, tourism, and the expansion of citizen contacts as prospective areas of collaboration.
Addressing the international agenda, both parties underscored their dedication to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, especially the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.
During comprehensive negotiations with the Cypriot Minister of Foreign Affairs, both sides deliberated on the present status and potential avenues for deepening the political dialogue between their countries. The diplomats commended the growth trajectory of bilateral ties, agreeing to develop a structured roadmap for future collaboration.
Following their meeting, Combos and Vassilenko signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the ministries of tourism. The agreement outlines the primary avenues of collaboration in the burgeoning domain of tourism.
The first round of political consultations, led by Roman Vassilenko and Cyprus Foreign Ministry Permanent Secretary Kyriakos Kouros cemented the joint ambition of Astana and Nicosia to bolster political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian synergies. The dialogue also encompassed discussions about the Eastern Mediterranean and Central Asian regions and pertinent global and regional security issues.
Furthermore, discussions spanned the bilateral interactions within a multilateral framework. Emphasis was laid on the aspects of cooperation within the Kazakhstan-EU dimension, with the Cypriot side endorsing the ongoing initiatives in this area between Astana and Brussels. Diplomats recognized the impactful outcomes of the business forums organized this year in Limassol and Almaty.
During the meeting at the House of Representatives of Cyprus, Charalambidis, warmly recalling her visit to Astana as Head of the OSCE PA short-term observer mission during the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan earlier in March, voiced her support for Kazakhstan’s socio-political reforms and the ongoing democratic transition.
Significant attention from the Cypriot leadership, parliamentary friendship group, and representatives of the business association "Cyprus - Kazakhstan" was centered on President Tokayev’s initiatives. These initiatives pertain to the modernization of the political system and economic reforms, as detailed in the address "Economic Course of Fair Kazakhstan".
A pivotal moment of the visit was the inauguration of the Honorary Consulate’s office in Nicosia. Members of the government, Parliament, the diplomatic corps, business, Kazakh diaspora, and the Cypriot media attended the event.
In his address, Roman Vassilenko highlighted the pivotal role the Honorary Consulate will play in nurturing Kazakh-Cypriot ties. Introducing the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan, the erstwhile renowned politician and respected businessperson, Georgios Lakkotrypis, he expressed optimism about the consulate’s potential contributions across sectors like tourism, culture, science, education, economy, and trade. Providing support and assistance to Kazakh citizens abroad were identified as pillars of the consulate’s mission.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cyprus, Satybaldy Burshakov, actively participated in the events during the visit.
28.09.2023, 17:03 8026
Arman Shakkaliev held a meeting with the Honorary Consul of the Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Australia Mr. Andrew Ferneyhough
Mr. Andrew Ferneyhough presented an algorithm for accelerating export potential, opportunities for increasing trade turnover, including opportunities for digitalization of trade procedures, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The meeting discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, increase in mutual trade turnover, including trade barriers, certification, technical regulation.
The parties agreed on further cooperation and interaction in priority sectors.
27.09.2023, 09:19 19251
Astana and London Strengthen Bilateral and Multilateral Dialogu
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland James Heappey, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
They discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, including in the sphere of defence.
Recent active contacts at the political level, growing trade and economic partnership as well as fruitful people-to-people ties were also reviewed during the meeting.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko stressed Kazakhstan’s interest in further deepening and broadening mutually beneficial relationship with the UK.
The parties also exchanged views on multilateral topics and pressing issues on the global and regional agenda during the meeting.
Vassilenko informed Minister of State Heappey about Kazakhstan’s initiatives, aimed at promoting international cooperation and security.
Concluding the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual readiness to advance constructive dialogue further across the whole spectrum of Kazakh-British relations.
For reference: For over three decades of diplomatic relations, steadfast development of cooperation and dialogue between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom has been facilitated by effective mechanisms of bilateral engagement such as the Strategic Dialogue, the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Business Council and the All-Party Parliamentary Cooperation Group.
26.09.2023, 16:20 22131
Departing Dutch Ambassador Sent Off with Honors at the Foreign Ministry as His Successor Presents Copies of Credentials
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko presented a letter of appreciation from Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs to the departing Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands André Carstens on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in Astana, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports. Deputy Minister Vassilenko thanked Ambassador Carstens for the many years of active efforts and valuable contribution to broadening Kazakh-Dutch partnership and highlighted his focus on the environment. It was noted that the tulip statue gifted by the Netherlands at Ambassador Carstens' initiative became a beautiful symbol of friendship between the peoples of our countries and a fitting adornment of the capital's Botanic garden. During the same meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko also received copies of credentials of the newly appointed Dutch Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nico Schermers. The parties discussed the state and prospects of Kazakh-Dutch political and economic cooperation, stressing the importance of further strengthening investment partnership, considering the leading role of the Netherlands among foreign investors in Kazakhstan. The diplomats welcomed active exchange of business missions between the two countries. The Deputy Minister confirmed Kazakhstan's interest in cooperating with the Netherlands in water management, agriculture and other promising areas. For reference: The Netherlands are among the biggest foreign investors and a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan. Last year, bilateral trade increased by 27% and reached 5.7 billion US dollars, compared to 4.2 billion in 2021. The Netherlands invested 8.3 billion US dollars to Kazakhstan in 2022, registering a 19.7% increase compared to 2021. Since 2005, the volume of direct investment from the Netherlands to Kazakhstan exceeded 114 billion US dollars.
22.09.2023, 16:43 29746
About the Visit of UN disarmament Fellows to Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted a meeting with the UN disarmament fellows, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The UN Disarmament Fellowship program is conducted on an annual basis under the auspices of the UN Office for Disarmament Affairs for young diplomats from around the world who subsequently connect their professional careers with the disarmament field.
The UN fellows were informed about the current initiatives and priorities of Kazakhstan in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. In addition, the Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Foreign Policy Studies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Nurgaliyev introduced the participants to the historical aspects of the Kazakh anti-nuclear movement and the significance of disarmament issues for our country.
As part of their visit to Kazakhstan from 21 to 24 September, the UN fellows will visit the city of Kurchatov (Abay region), where they will get acquainted with the activities of the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan and visit the territory of the former Semipalatinsk test site.
The visit to Kazakhstan is the sixth of its kind since the program’s establishment. Previously, tours of disarmament fellows to the Republic of Kazakhstan were carried out in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
14.09.2023, 19:06 47391
A search service will appear in the EAEU
Images | Ministry of Trade and Integration
The Eurasian Economic Commission, together with the state authorities of the EAEU member states, is working on the creation of a search service for industrial property objects, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
According to the preliminary agreements of the "five" countries, the service will cover information on trademarks, service marks and appellations of origin protected in the EAEU member states.
The launch of a common search service for member states in the EAEU will provide a number of advantages.
First, it will help to speed up the process of finding the right information. Users will be able to easily find the desired trademarks or service marks. This is especially important for inventors and innovative companies, for whom quick access to information will help them develop new products and technologies.
Secondly, interactivity and user-friendliness. The ability to quickly and conveniently filter search results by various parameters, as well as tracking and saving your search queries will make the use of the service effective.
Creation of this service is an important step in support of innovations and protection of intellectual property rights of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the platforms of the EAEU member states.
The service is scheduled to be operational by December 31, 2025.
14.09.2023, 12:07 46326
Kazakhstan exporters were offered to open representative offices in Hong Kong
Within the framework of the visit to Hong Kong, the Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Arman Shakkaliev discussed with the Secretary of Commerce and Economic Development of Hong Kong Algernon Yau the directions of mutually beneficial cooperation, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The main direction is export supplies of Kazakhstani agro-industrial products. The territory of Hong Kong has little arable land and natural resources. With annual population growth, today the region imports up to 95% of food products from all over the world.
For this purpose, a liberal regime for import of authorized products has been created in a special administrative region. Arman Shakkaliev proposed to increase the supply of Kazakhstani high-quality and healthy products. These are meat (beef, pork, poultry), semi-finished products, premium segment products and others.
This proposal was supported by the Chinese side. Moreover, Algernon Yau expressed readiness to support the opening of representative offices of food exporting companies in Hong Kong. Hong Kong plays a significant role in foreign economic relations with China, is the largest financial center of Asia and the most important trade and transport hub of South China. Hong Kong's economy is characterized by a high level of investment protection and minimal restrictions on trade and capital movement. Opening their own representative offices of major exporting companies in Hong Kong provides access to the markets of not only mainland China, but also ASEAN countries.
For the speedy removal of trade barriers Arman Shakkaliev asked to accelerate the work on accreditation of Kazakh producers of meat products to the Hong Kong market, as well as to accelerate the signing of the Authorized Economic Operators Program between the customs services of our countries. This will simplify and speed up the procedure of registration of importation of Kazakhstani goods to Hong Kong.
Also during the meeting the parties agreed to intensify cooperation next year and participate in international exhibitions of imported goods and food products in Hong Kong, which will allow to familiarize local residents with Kazakhstani goods and establish contacts with the business community. In addition, the Qaztrade Trade Policy Center will work to find partners and opportunities to create export-oriented joint productions in Kazakhstan.
