Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented His Credentials to the President of Kenya

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Kenya (concurrently) Barlybay Sadykov presented His Credentials to Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto at the State House of Kenya, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the ceremony of presenting credentials, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan said that Astana pays special attention to strengthening relations between the two countries, including enhancing political dialogue and interaction in trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres. The Kazakh diplomat also introduced William Samoei Ruto with the ongoing political and socio-economic transformations in our country.





In addition, the Ambassador conveyed to the Kenyan leader the official congratulations of the Head of State on the occasion of the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Kenya's Independence, as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.





William Samoei Ruto stated that Kazakhstan is an important partner of Kenya in Central Asia, expressing readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. He warmly recalled the meeting with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September 2023 and welcomed the plans of the Kazakh side to send a delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Kenya to discuss promising areas of cooperation between the two countries. He also congratulated the Ambassador of Kazakhstan on his official inauguration and wished him success in further strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Kenya.





Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation with African countries and for the first time appointed the Ambassador to Kenya (concurrently), with permanent residence in Addis Ababa.





For reference: Kenya adheres to a peaceful and multi-vector foreign policy, is the African Hub of the United Nations and an active supporter of pan-African economic integration. Using its geographical location, Kenya is actively developing port and land transport infrastructure, serving as a "sea gateway" to Africa.





Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kenya were established on November 15, 1993. Both countries are successfully cooperating in the international arena, providing mutual support. Kenya participated in EXPO 2017 in Astana and supported the candidacy of Kazakhstan to the UN Security Council for 2017-2018. The trade turnover between the countries in 2022 amounted to 42.5 million US dollars. For 9 months of 2023 trade turnover amounted to 29 million US dollars. Kenya is one of the top 10 trading partners of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Africa. On September 20, 2023, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kenya held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The Heads of state agreed to intensify the entire range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries.