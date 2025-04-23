This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented His Credentials to the Emperor of Japan
relevant news
Kazakh President thanks activists of Taza Qazaqstan campaign
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Benin Foreign Ministers Agree to Enhance Bilateral Relations
In today’s geopolitical environment, Kazakhstan’s economic policy with the African continent prioritizes equal and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are interested in developing cooperation with Benin in promising areas such as agriculture, transport and logistics, finance, digitalization and telecommunications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Central Asia and Gulf Countries Strengthen Interregional Partnership
The partnership between Central Asia and the GCC is built not only on shared economic interests but also on profound historical and cultural ties. Kazakhstan stands ready to welcome your official delegations, business representatives and citizens to the Astana International Forum this May," Minister Nurtleu concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Aim to Strengthen Investment and Trade Cooperation
Kazakhstan remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment in Central Asia. We are ready to provide comprehensive support to Kuwaiti investors interested in the realization of joint projects," said Minister Nurtleu.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Cooperation with Pakistan Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Framework Program of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
22.04.2025, 09:06Over 140,000 girls vaccinated against HPV in Kazakhstan 22.04.2025, 10:078141Gold futures rise to new record high of $3,450 per troy ounce 22.04.2025, 11:101641Two teens killed in West Kazakhstan road accident 16.04.2025, 20:0385641Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs 16.04.2025, 19:5973356The future of news and AI: Key insights from the II Central Asian Media Forum 18.04.2025, 11:4170186Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 17.04.2025, 19:5869906Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People 17.04.2025, 16:0269641President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order 11.04.2025, 09:4986991First IT hub opens in Kyrgyzstan 16.04.2025, 20:0385641Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs 10.04.2025, 21:5283821Kyrgyzstan ranks second in CIS in terms of resort and health resort potential 10.04.2025, 11:4182286India becomes world’s third-largest producer of wind and solar power 09.04.2025, 09:4281886At least 66 killed in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse